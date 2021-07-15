10m ago
Team USA's Grant in health and safety protocols
TSN.ca Staff
Forward Jerami Grant has entered health and safety protocols at Team USA camp, sources told the Athletic's Shams Charania. Grant has not tested positive for COVID-19. He will join Team USA teammate Bradley Beal in the protocols in Las Vegas.
Team USA is currently 1-2 in exhibition play in Las Vegas, most recently beating Argentina 108-80 following two losses to Nigeria and Australia.