Forward Jerami Grant has entered health and safety protocols at Team USA camp, sources told the Athletic's Shams Charania. Grant has not tested positive for COVID-19. He will join Team USA teammate Bradley Beal in the protocols in Las Vegas.

Team USA is currently 1-2 in exhibition play in Las Vegas, most recently beating Argentina 108-80 following two losses to Nigeria and Australia.