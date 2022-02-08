Defensive tackle Ted Laurent has agree to terms on a deal to remain with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, tweets TSN Football Insider Farhan Lalji.

Laurent will return to the Steel City for his eighth season with the team, registering 14 tackles in 13 games last year.

The Powder Springs, Ga., native began his CFL career back in 2011 with Edmonton and played three seasons with the Elks franchise before moving on to the Tiger-Cats.

The 34-year-old has a total of 48 sacks in 155 career CFL regular season games.

The Ticats stayed busy on Tuesday, bringing back defensive back Jumal Rolle.

The 31-year-old from Wilson, N.C., had 43 tackles and two interceptions in 14 games last season with Hamitlton.