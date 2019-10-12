Ten players from annual AFL Fall Stars Game to watch closely in 2020 There will be names from Saturday’s 14th annual best-on-best game at Salt River Fields showing up on MLB rosters in 2020, as the AFL is generally viewed as the jumping off point for prospects on the verge of their big-league debuts. Here are 10 names from the East and West Fall Stars rosters to pay close attention to next summer, writes Scott Mitchell.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — One year ago, Nate Pearson was showing off his triple-digit heat in front of scouts at the annual Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game, but a certain New York Mets prospect was far from intimidated.

With the game airing on MLB Network, Pete Alonso quickly introduced himself to the mainstream baseball world by sending a 103-mph Pearson fastball into orbit, something he would continue to do against major-league arms in 2019, finishing with a new rookie record for home runs with 53.

That type of freshman impact will be tough to match, but there will be names from Saturday’s 14th annual best-on-best game at Salt River Fields showing up on MLB rosters in 2020, as the AFL is generally viewed as the jumping off point for prospects on the verge of their big-league debuts.

Here are 10 names from the East and West Fall Stars rosters to pay close attention to next summer.

10. OF Julio Rodriguez, Seattle Mariners

Age: 18

Highest 2019 level: High-A

MLB Pipeline top 100 ranking: 25

He’s still a teenager and will be for a while, as Rodriguez won’t turn 20 until next December. Teens don’t usually show up in the majors, but when you’re as naturally gifted as Rodriguez you can’t rule it out. There are some Juan Soto vibes here and the Mariners aggressively pushed Rodriguez to High-A in 2019, where he tore the cover off the baseball in his 17 games, authoring a .462/.514/.738 slash line in 72 trips to the plate. The only thing that could delay his arrival in Seattle is the Mariners' rebuild and service time considerations.

9. RHP Jackson Rees, Toronto Blue Jays

Age: 25

Highest 2019 level: High-A

MLB Pipeline top 100 ranking: Not ranked

The group the Blue Jays sent to the AFL last year was star studded to say the least. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Cavan Biggio and Pearson were all named to the Fall Stars Game. This year, Rees — pronounced Reece — was the only Jays prospect in the game, and it’s the icing on the cake for the right-hander, after breezing through the season with a sparkling 0.73 ERA across 61.2 innings. Rees has continued that dominance in the AFL, allowing only one hit in his four innings of work. The impact won’t be on the same level as most of the names on this list, but if Rees continues to have success in the upper minors, the pitching-starved Jays might want to find out if his deceptive delivery works at the major-league level.

8. OF Greg Deichmann, Oakland Athletics

Age: 24

Highest 2019 level: Double-A

MLB Pipeline top 100 ranking: Not ranked

Deichmann had a tough go of it in Double-A this season, batting just .219 in 340 plate appearances. But he’s the type of player the A’s traditionally get the most out of and the 2017 second-round pick is sporting a 1.118 OPS with four homers in the AFL. If he cuts down on the swing-and-miss, he could be the latest mix-and-match piece in the Oakland outfield.

7. OF Victor Victor Mesa, Miami Marlins

Age: 23

Highest 2019 level: Double-A

MLB Pipeline top 100 ranking: Not ranked

Victor Victor got rich rich when he defected from Cuba in May of 2018, signing with the Marlins for $5.25 million. The early returns, however, have not been great, as the fleet-footed outfielder with a cannon for an arm really struggled with the bat, finishing with a .235/.274/.263 slash line and zero home runs. The glove will make him a major leaguer, but the bat needs to catch up quickly for that to happen in 2020.

6. OF Josh Lowe, Tampa Bay Rays

Age: 21

Highest 2019 level: Double-A

MLB Pipeline top 100 ranking: Not ranked

Competing with the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox in the AL East is tough enough for the Blue Jays, but the Rays have become a developmental machine, and there’s more talent on the way. Lowe’s brother, Nate, beat him to the big leagues, but Josh’s 18 homer, 30-steal season in Double-A has him a step or two away and his speed in the outfield will make him a valuable all-around contributor when he does arrive.

5. 2B Vidal Brujan, Tampa Bay Rays

Age: 21

Highest 2019 level: Double-A

MLB Pipeline top 100 ranking: 39

Signed for just $15,000 back in 2014, Brujan’s best weapon is his speed, helping him swipe 48 bags in 2019. The Dominican switch-hitter is also adept at controlling the strike zone and there’s some pop in his bat, evidenced by the seven extra-base hits, including a pair of homers, that he’s piled up in 12 AFL games so far. He’s one of the best prospects in a system that’s loaded with talent.

4. RHP Spencer Howard, Philadelphia Phillies

Age: 23

Highest 2019 level: Double-A

MLB Pipeline top 100 ranking: 88

Despite dealing with a shoulder issue, Howard broke out in a big way in 2019, registering a 2.03 ERA in 15 starts and reaching Double-A. With the Phillies clearly in win-now mode and chasing the Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals in a tough division, Howard could be viewed as a great internal option if he keeps dealing like he did this season. If he doesn’t find his way to the big leagues, he’ll be one of the top-five pitching prospects in baseball this time next year.

3. RHP Nick Neidert, Miami Marlins

Age: 22

Highest 2019 level: Triple-A

MLB Pipeline top 100 ranking: Not ranked

Sent to the Marlins in the trade that shipped Dee Gordon to the Mariners two years ago, Neidert started the game for the East squad Saturday and is viewed as one of the more polished arms in the Miami system. Neidert’s stuff isn’t flashy and he struggled to a 5.05 ERA in nine starts in Triple-A this summer, but the rebuilding Marlins will need a rotation arm at some point in 2020 and the 2015 second-round pick will be one of the first in line.

2. RHP Forrest Whitley, Houston Astros

Age: 22

Highest 2019 level: Triple-A

MLB Pipeline top 100 ranking: 16

Many thought Whitley would be a rotation option for the Astros this season, but injury issues got in the way and he somehow pitched to an ugly 7.99 ERA this season. This is exactly what the AFL is made for, though, and Whitley has turned his season around in the desert, looking sharp across three starts against some of the best bats in the minors. With Gerrit Cole in line for a massive payday, there could be room for Whitley in Houston next summer.

1. OF Jo Adell, Los Angeles Angels

Age: 20

Highest 2019 level: Triple-A

MLB Pipeline top 100 ranking: 5

You can lock this one in. Adell will be in the big leagues next year, perhaps after a service-time-induced wait to begin the season. Adell struggled a bit in his first taste of Triple-A, slashing just .264/.321/.355 in 27 games, but the 20-year-old has all the tools needed to be a superstar and will eventually patrol right field for the Halos. With Mike Trout just entering his prime years, the Angels will have one of the best outfields in baseball once Adell hits his stride.​