1h ago
Titans place WR Brown on injured reserve
The Tennessee Titans have placed wide receiver A.J. Brown on injured reserve, the team announced on Saturday. He miss miss at least the next three games.
TSN.ca Staff
Head coach Mike Vrabel announced on Friday that Brown would miss the team's Week 12 matchup against the New England Patriots with a chest injury.
The 24-year-old has 46 receptions for 615 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games this season.