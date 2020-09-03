The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms with veteran kicker Stephen Gostkowski, the team announced.

Gostkowski, 36, spent 13 seasons with the New England Patriots where he made four Pro Bowls and won three Super Bowl's.

Gostkowski, a fourth-round draft pick in the 2006 NFL Draft, was released by the Patriots in March. The 6-foot-1, 215-pounder is the Patriots all-time leading scorer with 1,775 career points and 374 field goals.

During the 2019 season, Gostkowski played in just four games due to injury, making 7-of-8 field goals and 11-of-15 extra points before being placed on injured reserve on Oct 2, 2019.