The final week of the NFL season is upon us, and the AFC South crown will be handed to the winner of the game between the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday night.

It all comes down to this for the lowly AFC South, which could send the sixth team in NFL history to the playoffs with a losing record if the Titans find a way to beat the Jaguars on the road.

Tennessee will be starting Josh Hobbs at quarterback, who started his first career game in his fifth NFL season last week against the Dallas Cowboys. The Titans lost 27-13, which was their sixth-straight loss after a 7-3 start.

Injuries have their share of the blame, but the offence has largely been non-existent this year. Tennessee have scored more than 20 points just twice in their last 11 games, and once in their current losing streak.

Their 17.2 points per game rank 28th of 32 teams in the NFL this season.

On the other side, the Jaguars are pushing for their first playoff berth since the 2017 season, and have won four straight - a winning streak that started with a 36-22 trouncing of the Titans in Tennessee on Dec. 11.

Second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence has thrown for 14 touchdowns against just two interceptions since Week 9, and the defence has held opponents to three points in consecutive games - victories against the New York Jets and Houston Texans the last two weeks.

How to watch Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

When: Saturday, Jan. 7

Main Coverage: 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT

Where to watch: TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN.ca, TSN App

