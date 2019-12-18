NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans have made yet another move at kicker, placing veteran Ryan Succop back on injured reserve and signing Greg Joseph off Carolina's practice squad.

The Titans announced the moves Wednesday, a day after waiving kicker Ryan Santoso after he struggled on kickoffs.

Joseph now will be the fifth different kicker the Titans (8-6) have had on the roster this season, and Tennessee ranks last in the NFL in field goal percentage at 44 per cent. The Titans' kicking issues have cost them in at least two games this season as they chase a playoff berth.

Succop had a 45-yard field goal blocked in Sunday's 24-21 loss to Houston as Tennessee missed a chance to take the lead in the AFC South with two games to play. Succop was 1 of 6 on field goals since returning from injured reserve. He spent the first eight weeks on injured reserve trying to heal from off-season surgery on his right kicking leg.

Joseph, a native of South Africa, was signed by Miami as a college free agent out of Florida Atlantic where he hit 70 per cent (57 of 82) of his field goal attempts. He was waived by Miami after training camp, and he spent 14 games with Cleveland last season. He was 17 of 20 on field goal attempts, including all 11 inside 40 yards.

He joins Succop, Cairo Santos, Cody Parkey and Santoso who have kicked for Tennessee this season.

The Titans also promoted linebacker Nigel Harris from the practice squad and added wide receiver Trevion Thompson to the practice squad.

