The Tennessee Titans have officially released veterans Dion Lewis and Cameron Wake, it was announced Thursday.

After spending 10 seasons in Miami with the Dolphins, Wake was with the Titans last year and recorded 2.5 sacks in nine games played. Before his NFL stint, Wake played for the Canadian Football League's BC Lions.

Lewis, a 29-year-old running back, spent the last two seasons in Tennessee, rushing for 517 yards and one touchdown last season.

He previously spent three seasons with the New England Patriots and two with the Philadelphia Eagles.