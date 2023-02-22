The Tennessee Titans began a roster remodel on Wednesday with the release of Taylor Lewan, Robert Woods and Randy Bullock.

Lewan, a three-time Pro Bowl tackle, tweeted Wednesday he is being released by the team with whom he's spent the entirety of his nine-year career.

"I hope I did enough to create something all the Titan fans can be proud of, I love you all," the 31-year-old Lewan wrote.

Shortly thereafter, veteran wide receiver Woods simply tweeted "Free!"

The 11th overall selection of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Michigan, Lewan went to three straight Pro Bowls from 2016 to 2018, but has seen his career hampered by injuries in recent seasons and was suspended for four games in 2019 for the usage of a banned substance.

A native of Sacramento, Lewan appeared in only two games in 2022, incurring a season-ending knee injury in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills. He also incurred a season-ending ACL tear after five weeks of the 2020 season.

Earlier this month, Lewan said he believed that his release was coming and that retirement was an option.

"I'll say this: I would never step on a football field in my entire life and not be 100 per cent in, because a lot of things happen – you look like an idiot because you don't play well and you get hurt," Lewan said. "For me, if I am going to play football, it will be at 100 per cent. There will be no Plan B."

Lewan finishes his Titans tenure with 105 games played.

He was set to enter the final year of a five-year, $80 million deal.

A native of Gardena, CA, Woods' Titans tenure ends after a single season. He appeared in all 17 games in 2022, recording 527 yards on 53 receptions with two touchdowns.

Originally taken with the 41st overall pick of the 2013 NFL Draft, Woods spent the first four seasons of his career with the Buffalo Bills before five with the Los Angeles Rams with whom he won Super Bowl LVI.

Woods had three years remaining on a four-year, $65 million deal signed last offseason. The release comes with $2.6 million in dead cap for the Titans.

Bullock, 33, is coming off of his 10th NFL season and second with the Titans. A kicker out of Texas A&M, Bullock made 17 of 20 field-goal attempts in 2022 and 28 of 28 extra point tries. He was seven for 10 in attempts of 40 or more yards.

A native of Klein, TX, Bullock has also spent time with the Houston Texans, New York Jets, Cincinnati Bengals, New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Bullock had one year remaining on a two-year, $4.68 million deal and his release will carry $600,000 in dead cap.