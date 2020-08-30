A player has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the US Open tournament, the USTA announced on Sunday.

USTA Statement on player testing positive for COVID-19 at the US Open pic.twitter.com/UGKVZVnoZZ — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 30, 2020

The player, who is asymptomatic, has withdrawn from the tournament that is set to begin at Flushing Meadows on Monday.

According to the USTA, the player has been advised to quarantine for 14 days and contract tracing has been initiated to determine if anyone else must quarantine in accordance with the New York State Department of Health requirements.

