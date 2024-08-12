MONTREAL — Alexei Popyrin of Australia is the National Bank Open men's singles champion.

The 25-year-old Popyrin, who turned pro in 2017, defeated fifth-ranked Andrey Rublev of Russia 6-2, 6-4 on Monday night at IGA Stadium in a match that took 90 minutes to play.

Popyrin, who lost in the men's singles round-of-16 at the Paris Olympics, had 10 aces and only three double faults against Rublev. The Australian knocked off four seeded players to win the ATP 1000 event.

Rublev had four aces, five double faults and 15 unforced errors.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2024.