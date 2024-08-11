MONTREAL — Andrey Rublev of Russia waited out a rain delay and then dispatched Matteo Arnaldi of Italy on Sunday to advance to the men's singles final of the National Bank Open at IGA Stadium.

Rublev defeated Arnaldi 6-4, 6-2 in match that took 78 minutes to play.

Sebastian Korda of the United States and Australia's Alexei Popyrin will meet in Sunday's second semifinal following a pair of upsets. The winner will face Rublev in Monday's final.

Korda, ranked 18th in the world, defeated tournament No. 2 seed Alexander Zverev of Germany 7-6 (5), 1-6, 6-4 in Sunday's quarterfinals.

The 62nd-ranked Popyrin toppled No. 4 seed Hubert Hurkacz of Poland 3-6, 7-6 (5), 7-5.

The tournament is behind schedule after remnants of tropical storm Debby rained out the entire session Friday.

