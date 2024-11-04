RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka reached the semifinals of the WTA Finals with a 6-3, 7-5 win over Jasmine Paolini on Monday for a second straight victory in the group stage.

The top-ranked Sabalenka cruised in the first set after building a 4-0 lead, then saved two set points in the second to advance at the year-ending tournament for the top eight ranked players.

Sabalenka will face already eliminated Elena Rybakina on Wednesday in the final group match of the week.

Sabalenka has won 22 of her last 23 matches, and three of the last four tournaments in which she played.

Another round-robin win will secure her the year-end No. 1 ranking for the first time in her career.

In the other Purple Group match, Zheng Qinwen defeated Rybakina 7-6 (4) 3-6, 6-1 to maintain chances of advancing.

It was Zheng's first career win over Rybakina in three tries.

Rybakina sits at 0-2 and can't advance to the semifinals. She lost to Paolini on Saturday, while Sabalenka eased to a straight-set victory over Zheng in the opening match in Saudi Arabia.

Zheng and Paolini will play each other on Wednesday, with the winner advancing to her first WTA Finals semifinal to face the winner of the Orange Group.

