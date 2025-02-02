Canada prevails in must-win doubles match, still trails Hungary in Davis Cup qualifier

MONTREAL - Canada prevailed in a must-win doubles match to stay alive at the Davis Cup on Sunday.

Vasek Pospisil of Vernon, B.C., and Liam Draxl of Newmarket, Ont., defeated Hungary’s Mate Valkusz and Peter Fajta 7-6 (2), 6-4 in the men’s team tennis tournament first-round qualifier at IGA Stadium.

Canada’s back was against the wall after falling behind 2-0 in the best-of-five tie with two singles losses Saturday. Fabian Marozsan beat Alexis Galarneau of Laval, Que., before Marton Fucsovics toppled Montreal’s Gabriel Diallo.

Hungary made a late change to its doubles lineup Sunday, replacing Maroszan with Fajta. Maroszan was scheduled to meet Diallo in the fourth match Sunday afternoon. If necessary, Galarneau would battle Fucsovics in a fifth.

The winner of the two-day tie advances to the second round of qualifiers in September. The losing team will be relegated to the World Group 1 level.

Canada has reached the quarterfinals the last two years and won nine of its last 10 home ties.

Pospisil, 34, is a doubles specialist who climbed to a career-high No. 4 ranking in 2015. The 23-year-old Draxl is ranked No. 113, but the two players competed together for the first time.

Meanwhile, Valkusz does not have a doubles ranking and Fajta is No. 2,015.

Both teams held serve through the first set. Canada had the first chance to break while leading 4-3 when it rallied back from 40-love. Pospisil, however, was unable to return a serve from Valkusz on break point and Hungary held on.

Canada later jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the tiebreak when Draxl converted a volley at the net. Pospisil then hit an ace on set point to give Canada the advantage.

Early in the second set, Pospisil hit a backhand return winner down the line to break Hungary for the first time and give Canada a 2-1 lead.

Hungary earned two break-point opportunities while trailing 3-2, but Canada fended them off with four unanswered points off strong serves from Pospisil.

The Canadians held serve the rest of the way, with Pospisil hitting another ace on match point before a raucous 1,760 spectators around the intimate indoor hard court.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2025.