MONTREAL - Fabian Marozsan defeated Alexis Galarneau to give Hungary a 1-0 lead over Canada at the Davis Cup men's team tennis tournament on Saturday.

Maroszan prevailed 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in the opening match of the best-of-five first-round qualifier at IGA Stadium.

Later Saturday, Montreal’s Gabriel Diallo will try to even the score against veteran Marton Fucsovics.

Vasek Pospisil of Vernon, B.C., and Liam Draxl of Newmarket, Ont., are scheduled to take on Marozsan and Mate Valkusz in Sunday’s doubles match. If necessary, Diallo would meet Marozsan in a fourth matchup and Galarneau would battle Fucsovics in a fifth.

The winner of the two-day tie will advance to the second round of qualifiers in September. The losing team will be relegated to the World Group 1 level.

Canada has lost in the quarterfinals the last two years and won nine of its last 10 home ties.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2025.