Canada's Auger-Aliassime reaches quarterfinal at Dubai Tennis Championships

DUBAI - Montreal's Félix Auger-Aliassime rallied past Portugal's Nuno Borges 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 on Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals at the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Auger-Aliassime broke Borges late in the third set before sealing the win with his ninth ace.

The world No. 21 converted three of 10 break chances while saving four of six against him.

It was Auger-Aliassime's first career meeting with Borges, the world No. 38, on the ATP Tour.

Auger-Aliassime will next face Marin Cilic of Croatia, who defeated Australia’s Alexei Popyrin 5-7, 6-3, 6-4.

The 24-year-old Canadian is chasing his third ATP title this season, having won last month in Adelaide, Australia, and Montpellier, France.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2025.