MELBOURNE, Australia — Carol Zhao of Richmond Hill, Ont., was eliminated from the Australian Open qualifying tournament after a 6-3, 6-1 loss to American Katie Volynets on Wednesday.

Volynets, ranked third in women's qualifying for the first tennis Grand Slam of the year, broke Zhao seven times in nine chances while saving eight of the 11 break points she faced.

The American made more of her serve, winning 60 per cent of first-serve points compared to 30 per cent for Zhao.

Zhao had opened qualifying with a 6-3, 7-6 (7) victory over Valeria Savinykh of Russia on Monday.

Later Wednesday, Vancouver's Rebecca Marino faced France's Jessika Ponchet and Toronto's Katherine Sebov met Belgium's Ysaline Bonaventure in women's second-round qualifying action.

On the men's side, 29th-seed Gabriel Diallo of Montreal was set to face France's Pierre-Hughes Herbert.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2024.