LONDON — Canada's Denis Shapovalov produced one of the first upsets at Wimbledon on Monday with a 6-1, 7-5, 6-4 opening-round win over No. 19 Nicolas Jarry of Chile.

Shapovalov had nine aces in the match and broke Jarry four times while saving both break points he faced.

The former world No. 10 from Richmond Hill, Ont., hit 29 winners to Jarry's 19 and scored 98 points in total.

The 25-year-old Canadian, who entered the match ranked 121st in the world, will next face the winner of a match between Germany's Daniel Altmaier and British wild-card Arthur Fery at the grass-court Grand Slam.

Shapovalov advanced to the Round of 16 at Wimbledon last year. He made it to the semifinals at the All England Club in 2021 before losing to top seed and eventual champion Novak Djokovic.

Later Monday, Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., was slated to face Romania's Jaqueline Cristian in a women's first-round match.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 1, 2024.