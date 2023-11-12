SEVILLE, Spain — Canada has won the Billie Jean King Cup Finals for the first time.

Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., sealed the win in the best-of-three tie with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Jasmine Paolini.

Marina Stakusic of Mississauga, Ont., defeated Martina Trevisan 7-5, 6-3 earlier in the day.

It was Canada's first appearance in the final of the women's team tennis competition.

Italy was looking for its fifth title and first since 2013.

More coming.