Dabrowski, Routliffe through to semifinals in Japan

OSAKA, Japan — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and partner Erin Routliffe of New Zealand advanced to the women's doubles semifinals at the Japan Open with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Japan's Shuko Aoyama and Eri Hozumi on Wednesday.

The top-seeded duo of Dabrowski and Routliffe made big shots when they needed them, saving 10 of 11 break points.

They scored four breaks on 12 chances against the Japanese duo.

Routliffe and Dabrowski won 66.7 per cent of first-serve points and were solid on second serve with a winning rate of 59.1 per cent.

They will next face the winner of a match between fourth seeds Cristina Bucsa of Spain and Monica Niculescu of Romania and a team of Czechia's Marie Bouzkova and Colombia's Camila Osorio at the WTA 250 event.

Dabrowski and Routliffe have a win at the Rothesay Open in Birmingham, England, and have made four other finals this year, including Wimbledon. They are the second-ranked duo heading into the WTA Finals doubles competition starting Nov. 2 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2024.