Defending champion Canada falls to Great Britain in Billie Jean King Cup quarters

MÁLAGA, Spain — Defending champion Canada fell 2-0 to Great Britain in a quarterfinal tie at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals women's tennis tournament on Sunday.

Vancouver's Rebecca Marino dropped the first singles match 6-0, 7-5 to Emma Raducanu. Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., lost 6-2, 6-4 to Katie Boulter in the second match.

Marino had five aces to zero double faults and won 59 per cent of her first-serve points. However, she failed to capitalize on any of her seven break point opportunities.

Fernandez had two aces to nine double faults and won 64 per cent of her first-serve points. She broke on two of her five chances, but saw Boulter break on five of her nine opportunities.

Canada got a bye into the quarterfinals as the defending champions before having to face Great Britain.

Great Britain will face Slovakia, which defeated Australia 2-0, in the semifinals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2024.