MANCHESTER, United Kingdom — Canada has defeated Argentina at the Davis Cup.

Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., defeated Francisco Cerundolo 7-5, 6-3 in the first singles rubber match on Tuesday in Group D action at the AO Arena. Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime then defeated Sebastian Baez 6-3, 6-3 in the second singles match.

Shapovalov broke on all four of his opportunities while firing five aces and winning 70 per cent of his first-serve points. The 25-year-old also edged out Cerundolo with 13 winners to seven.

Auger-Aliassime came back from down 3-2 to win the first set before going up 4-0 in the second. Baez made it tough near the end, winning three of the next four games but the 24-year-old Canadian held him off.

The third and final match of the tie will see Shapovalov and Vasek Pospisil of Vernon, B.C., in doubles action against Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni later Tuesday.

Canada, the lone seeded team in Group D, will next face Finland on Thursday before taking on host Great Britain on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 10, 2024.