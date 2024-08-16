CINCINNATI — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is off to the third round at the Cincinnati Open tennis tournament after defeating Norway's Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-1 on Friday.

Auger-Aliassime fired 14 aces to four double faults while winning 86 per cent of his first-serve points.

The Montreal native also broke on five of his 10 opportunities.

Ruud, the seventh seed in the tournament, had zero aces and five double faults and only won 44 per cent of his first-serve points. He broke on his lone opportunity in the match.

Auger-Aliassime will next face Great Britain's Jack Draper.

Later in women's singles action, Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., handed Russia's Diana Shnaider a 6-1, 6-4 loss in third-round play.

Fernandez came back from down 4-1 in the second set after play was suspended due to rain.

She broke on four of her 10 chances while firing seven aces to six double faults. Fernandez also won 81 per cent of her first-serve points.

The 21-year-old will face the winner of a matchup between Americans Jessica Pegula and Taylor Townsend in the quarterfinals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 16, 2024.