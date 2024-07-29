Fernandez into third round, Andreescu eliminated at Paris Olympics

PARIS — Canada's Leylah Fernandez advanced to the third round of the women's singles tennis competition at the Paris Olympics with a 7-6 (4), 6-3 win over Spain's Cristina Busca on Monday.

Fernandez, seeded 16th at Roland Garros, broke Busca seven times on 14 chances in a match where both players struggled to hold serve.

Busca converted five of her eight break-point opportunities.

Fernandez, from Laval, Que., will next face Germany's Angelique Kerber.

In other action, Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., had her Olympic debut come to an end with a 6-3, 6-4 loss to Croatia's Donna Vekic in the second round.

Later Monday, Fernandez and Gabriela Dabrowski were set to team up against France's Clara Burel and Varvara Gracheva in women's doubles, and Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Milos Raonic were scheduled to face third-seeded Americans Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul in men's doubles.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2024.