RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and New Zealand's Erin Routliffe rallied to defeat Americans Caroline Dolehide and Desirae Krawczyk 4-6, 6-3, (10-6) on Thursday at the WTA Finals.

With the win, Dabrowski and Routliffe completed the round-robin stage with a perfect 3-0 record at the season-ending tournament, which features the WTA Tour's top eight women’s doubles teams.

The No. 2 seeds secured first place in their pool with the win, rallying from a set and break down to finish the match in 93 minutes.

Dolehide and Krawczyk, who defeated Dabrowski and Routliffe in the final at Toronto's National Bank Open in August, closed their first WTA Finals with a 0-3 record.

Dabrowski and Routliffe will face American Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Australia's Ellen Perez, who finished second in their group with a 2-1 record, in Friday's semifinal.

The final is scheduled for Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2024.