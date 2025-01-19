Leylah Fernandez's run at the Australian Open came to a quick end Sunday as the Canadian and Ukraine partner Nadiia Kichenok lost their third-round women's doubles match in straight sets.

American Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova of Czechia only needed 54 minutes to bounce Fernandez and Kichenok 6-3, 6-0.

Fernandez, of Laval, Que., and Kichenok had no aces and went 0-for-3 on breakpoints. They only won 14 service points and three service games.

Townsend and Siniakova had four aces, two double faults, 20 receiving points won, won 34 service points and eight service games.

Fernandez lost her third-round singles match 6-4, 6-2 to American Coco Gauff on Friday.

Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and her partner Erin Routliffe of New Zealand are scheduled to play Laura Siegemund of Germany and Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil in a third-round women's double match on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2025.