VANCOUVER — Team World made it two in a row on Friday night, with Ben Shelton and Francisco Cerundolo claiming wins at the Laver Cup.

Shelton defeated Arthur Fils 7-6 (4), 6-1 as Team World took an early lead over Team Europe at the Laver Cup international tennis tournament.

Cerundolo added to that with a 6-3, 7-5 win over Alejandro Davidovich-Fokina for Team World's second win of the tournament.

Shelton won 85 per cent of first-serve points and had the only two breaks of the match, both coming in the second set.

"I thought it was a great match. Pretty high level from the start," he said.

Fils, a 19-year-old from France and making his Laver Cup debut, was up 4-1 in the first set tiebreaker before Shelton stormed back with six straight points to take the first set.

"I thought it was really big for me in the first set to stay with him all the way," said Shelton. "When you're down early in a tiebreaker and you get it back to even, you feel like you have the momentum.

"From there at that point in the tiebreak, I got really confident and it kind of blended into the second set as well."

The American carried that momentum into the second set, scoring the first break of the match to go up 3-1 and winning out from there.

Shelton's points received sustained cheers from the crowd at Rogers Arena, with the American repeatedly turning towards the crowd and pumping his fist after scoring.

Shelton's win marked the first time Team World has won the opening match at the Laver Cup.

Cerundolo thrived on his serve in his match against Davidovich-Fokina with four aces, but repeatedly struggled to finish off his European counterpart.

The third match of the day featuredMontreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and French veteran Gael Monfils.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2023.