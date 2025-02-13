OTTAWA - The offensively-starved Ottawa Charge feasted on the Minnesota Frost for an 8-3 slump-busting triumph on Thursday night at TD Place.

Ottawa had scored just eight goals in its previous seven Professional Women's Hockey League contests before matching that total against the Frost.

The Charge won for just the second time in the past eight games, but both victories have come against Minnesota, the reigning PWHL champions.

Team-leading scorer Tereza Vanišová had a hat trick, while Gabbie Hughes got her first two goals of the season plus an assist to lead the Ottawa outburst. Brianne Jenner, Mannon McMahon and Victoria Bach also scored for the Charge.

Rebecca Leslie got her first points for her hometown team with a pair of assists, while Shiann Darkangelo had three helpers.

Ottawa moved from the bottom of the PWHL standings into a playoff position with the win. The 6-0-2-8 Charge are level with Boston and New York at 20 points, with 14 games left. The 5-4-3-5 Frost remain in second place.

Ottawa and Canadian national team defender Ashton Bell left the game with an injury in the first period and did not return.

TAKEAWAYS

After the Charge's last loss, Ottawa coach Carla MacLeod said she wasn't concerned about her team's lack of offensive production, and her players showed that her confidence was well-placed.

KEY MOMENT

The seventh goal in a blowout victory doesn't always generate a big celebration, but Charge players jumped all over captain Jenner when she slammed home her second goal of the season.

KEY STAT

Gabbie Hughes had a three-point effort to eclipse her season total from Ottawa's previous 14 games. The left-winger, who hails from the state of Minnesota, had just two assists entering the match.

UP NEXT

Frost: Visit the Boston Fleet on Sunday.

Charge: Play the Toronto Sceptres on Sunday in Edmonton as part of the PWHL Takeover Tour. Charge rookies Stephanie Markowski and Danielle Serdachny will be playing in front of a full house in their hometown.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2025.