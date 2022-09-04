VANCOUVER — Returner Terry Williams has been sent to the B.C. Lions in a trade with the Ottawa Redblacks.

The 26-year-old Williams has posted 1,479 combined punt and kick return yards. He also has 71 receiving yards and 26 rushing yards on offence.

"We are excited to add Terry to our lineup ahead of a big stretch to close out the regular season," said Lions co-general manager and head coach Rick Campbell.

"He has shown to be a dynamic return specialist in this league and he is a welcome addition."

Ottawa receives a third-round pick in the 2023 CFL Draft, and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2024 in exchange for Williams.

A native of Greenwood, Miss., Williams signed with the Redblacks in 2021.

He has since gone on to appear in 11 games across two seasons.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 4, 2022.