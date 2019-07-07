BRUSSELS -- Dutch rider Mike Teunissen has kept the Tour de France yellow jersey after his Jumbo-Visma squad won Sunday's team time trial.

Jumbo-Visma riders covered the 27.6-kilometre (17.1-mile) stage in 28 minutes, 58 seconds -- 20 seconds faster than defending champion Geraint Thomas' Ineos outfit.

Teunissen, the first Dutch rider to wear the race leader's jersey in 30 years, was a surprise winner of Saturday's opening leg that was marred by a crash near the finish.

After two days in Belgium, the peloton will enter France during Monday's Stage 3 which leads riders from the Belgian town of Binche to Epernay in the Champagne region.

