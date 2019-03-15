HOUSTON — The Houston Texans have signed cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun as they continue to add to their secondary.

His signing Friday comes after they signed safety Tashaun Gipson and cornerback Bradley Roby in recent days after losing Kareem Jackson and Tyrann Mathieu.

Boddy-Calhoun started 21 games in three seasons for the Cleveland Browns. He has 128 career tackles, 19 passes defended and three interceptions.

Terms of the deal weren't released.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL