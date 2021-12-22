If the Gator Bowl is to be played, Wake Forest will need to find a new opponent.

The Action Network's Brett McMurphy reports Texas A&M is unable to compete in the Dec. 31 game set for Jacksonville due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Aggies team.

Texas A&M will not play in the Gator Bowl because of a COVID outbreak, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. 1st reported by @RossDellenger. At this point, unknown if bowl can find a replacement team to play Wake Forest, source said — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 22, 2021

Sources tell McMurphy that the status of the game is up in the air as it's uncertain a replacement team can be found.

The Gator Bowl has been held since 1946. Since 2015, the bowl has featured a six-year arrangement that would see the SEC play Big 12 teams for three years and ACC teams in the other three years.

In the last Gator Bowl, held on Jan. 2, Kentucky defeated NC State 23-21.