The Texas Longhorns have fired men's basketball head coach Chris Beard with cause, the school announced on Thursday.

Beard, 49, had been arrested last month on a third-degree domestic violence charge after an incident with his fiancée and had been suspended without pay.

This has been a difficult situation that we’ve been diligently working through," Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte said in a statement. "Today I informed Mr. Beard of our decision to terminate him effective immediately."

Associate coach Rodney Terry, who had been coaching in Beard's absence, will remain in his role for the rest of the season.

"We thank Coach Rodney Terry for his exemplary leadership both on and off the court at a time when our team needed it most," Del Conte said. "We are grateful he will remain the acting head coach for the remainder of the season."

Terry had previously served as head coach at UTEP and Fresno State. The team has gone 5-1 under Terry and sit at 12-2 overall as the No. 6 team in the latest AP poll.

Beard was in his second season with the Longhorns.