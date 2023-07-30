The Texas Rangers have acquired Jordan Montgomery and Chris Stratton from the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for Thomas Saggese, Tekoah Roby, and John King, reports ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Full trade, per ESPN sources:



Rangers receive: LHP Jordan Montgomery and RHR Chris Stratton



Cardinals receive: IF Thomas Saggese, RHP Tekoah Roby and LHP John King



The deal is done. The Rangers get another starter and another reliever. They are all in. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 30, 2023

Montgomery, 30, has a 6-9 record this season in 21 starts with a 3.42 ERA with a 1.248 WHIP with 108 strikeouts in 121 innings of work with the Cardinals.

The Sumter, S.C., native was in the midst of his first full season with the Cards after being acquired by them in last year's deadline in a deal with the New York Yankees.

Montgomery had spent five seasons (2017-22) with the Yankees prior.

Stratton, 32, made 42 appearances for the Cardinals, throwing 59 strikeouts to earn him a 4.36 ERA with a 1.174 WHIP in 53.2 innings.

The 21-year-old Thomas Saggese was drafted by the Rangers in the fifth round of the 2020 MLB Amateur Draft.

Saggese has played in 92 games for the Double-A Frisco RoughRiders, batting .3.80 with 15 home runs and 79 RBIs.

Roby, 21, has a record of 2-2 with the RoughRiders with a 5.05 ERA, 1.317 WHIP, and has pitched 46.1 innings.

King, 28, has played in 15 games, earning a 5.79 ERA, 1.607 WHIP, and striking out 10 batters.