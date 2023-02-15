What does Bichette's extension mean for his future in Toronto?

Texas Rangers starter Jacob deGrom felt tightness in his left side in his bullpen session a couple days ago and is being held out of the team's first official workout, general manager Chris Young said Wednesday.

Young added that the cold weather in Arizona contributed to the decision to hold him back as a precaution. Young also said he expects deGrom to participate in workouts later this week.

“It’s as much about Day One of spring training as anything,” Young said via the Dallas Morning News. “We’re more about planning for March 30. It’s cold and wet and we’re going to have to alter some of what we do anyway. He’s six bullpens in. He’s competitive and wants to be out there. This probably says more about me than it does him.”

The 34-year-old righty has a documented history of injuries and has made combined 26 starts across the past two seasons. But despite his limited workload, deGrom was his usual stellar self, pitching to a 1.90 ERA with 248 strikeouts in 158.1 innings pitched.

A native of DeLand, Fla., deGrom joined the Rangers this past off-season on a five-year, $185 million contract. The deal pays him $30 million this coming season and escalates to $40 million in 2024.