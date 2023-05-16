Texas Rangers top prospect Kumar Rocker is set to undergo Tommy John surgery later this week, the Dallas Morning News' Evan Grant reports.

Rocker, 23, had made six appearances for the team's High-A affiliate Hickory (NC) Crawdads this season.

The native of Watkinsville, GA was 2-2 with an earned run average of 3.86 and a 1.000 WHIP over 28.0 innings of work. He struck out 42 batters, while walking seven.

Rocker was the third overall selection of last summer's MLB Amateur Draft, reuniting with former college rotation-mate Jack Leiter with the Rangers.. It was the third time he had been drafted. Rocker was a 38th-round selection out of high school by the Colorado Rockies in 2018 before attending Vanderbilt and being taken with the 10th overall selection in 2021 by the New York Mets. After failing to come to terms with the Mets, he played for the Frontier League's Tri-City Valley Cats in 2022 before being taken by the Rangers. His deal with the Rangers was below-slot at $5.2 million.

The surgery will be Rocker's second surgery in three seasons, having previously undergone a shoulder procedure in the fall of 2021.

Rocker is the Rangers' No. 6 prospect according to MLB Pipeline.