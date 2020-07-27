10m ago
Rangers' Kluber out at least 4 weeks
Texas Rangers pitcher Corey Kluber's season has been paused before it even truly began. The club announced on Monday that an MRI on the two-time Cy Young Award winner's pitching shoulder revealed a Grade 2 tear of the teres major muscle.
TSN.ca Staff
Corey Kluber had an MRI on Sunday evening which determined he has a grade 2 tear of the teres major muscle in the back of his right shoulder. He will be shut down from throwing for a minimum of 4 weeks and will be placed on the IL.— John Blake (@RangerBlake) July 27, 2020
The 34-year-old Kluber will be shut down from throwing for a minimum of four weeks and placed on the injured list.
Making his Rangers debut against the Colorado Rockies on Sunday after an offseason trade from Cleveland, Kluber lasted only a single inning after tightness in his shoulder prevented him from carrying on. The Rangers would go on to use six different relievers en route to a 6-2 loss.
The team is next in action on Tuesday when they visit the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Rangers (1-2) have not made a corresponding roster move.