Major League Baseball has issued suspensions for Texas Rangers pitcher Ian Gibaut and manager Chris Woodward following Monday night's game against the San Diego Padres.

Gibaut received a three-game ban for throwing behind Manny Machado immediately after Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a grand slam in the previous at-bat. Woodward gets a one-game suspension as the result of Gibaut's actions.

Both men will also receive an undisclosed fine.

Gibaut's suspension was set to begin on Tuesday, but he has chosen to appeal and his discipline will be held in abeyance until the appeal process has been completed. Woodward will serve his suspension on Tuesday night.