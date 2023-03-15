Texas Southern ready for latest First Four matchup on TSN+

Texas Southern is as close to a First Four regular as the annual play-in event can claim.

The Tigers return to the event for the third straight year and fifth time overall, facing off Wednesday night against Fairleigh Dickinson (17-15), the New Jersey school that won a First Four game in 2019 and is just a year removed from a 4-22 finish.

Watch Farleigh Dickinson vs. Texas Southern at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT in a limited time free preview of TSN+.

Texas Southern’s fifth-year coach, Johnny Jones, is 3-0 in the First Four since taking over in 2018. The Tigers come to Dayton this time with a losing record (14-20) but earned the postseason berth by sweeping through the Southwest Conference tournament, beating second-seeded Grambling State in the final.

The winner of the Texas Southern-Fairleigh Dickinson game will jump on Interstate 70 for the hour’s drive to Columbus, where it will slot in as the 16th seed in the East and play top-seeded Purdue on Friday.

Arizona State vs. Nevada - 9pm ET/6pm PT on TSN+

Arizona State (22-12) beat Oregon State and USC in the Pac-12 tournament before being routed in the semifinal by No. 8 Arizona, a team the Sun Devils had bested Feb. 25.

They did so in no small part because of forward Warren Washington and Desmond Cambridge Jr., a fifth-year guard who led the team with 13.7 points per game.

Watch Nevada vs. Arizona St at 9pm ET/6pm PT on TSN+ in a limited time free preview.

Both players transferred from Nevada — the team Arizona State will face in Wednesday’s late game.

Nevada lost four of its last six games to finish 22-10 but still got picked off the bubble for the play-in game. Guard Jared Lucas leads the way, averaging 17.3 points and hitting 38% of his 3-point shots.

The winner moves on as the 11th seed in the West and a Friday matchup with TCU.