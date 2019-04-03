LAVAL, Que. — Alexandre Texier scored twice and Brad Thiessen stopped 20 shots as the Cleveland Monsters blanked the Laval Rocket 5-0 on Wednesday in American Hockey League play.

Derek Barach, Gabriel Carlson and Kevin Stenlund also found the back of the net for the Monsters (35-26-9), who are 6-0-2 in their last eight games.

Connor Lacouvee turned away 25-of-30 shots for the Rocket (28-31-12), who are on a four-game slide.

Cleveland went 0 for 2 on the power play while Laval failed to score on four chances with the man advantage.