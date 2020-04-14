The Major League Soccer season has been suspended indefinitely, which gives TSN the opportunity to take a look back at Toronto FC’s incredible runs to their first MLS Cup title and CONCACAF Champions League final.

Over the course of this week you’ll be treated to Sebastian Giovinco wonder goals, Jozy Altidore clutch strikes, Victor Vazquez’s magic and see Toronto FC head to Mexico down a goal, only to force their Liga MX opponents into penalty kicks for the championship.

The action continues on Tuesday on the Road to MLS Cup 2017 as TSN presents both legs of Toronto FC’s 2017 Eastern Conference Final matchup against Columbus Crew.

1st leg: @ MAPFRE Stadium – 7:30pm et/4:30pm pt. on TSN5

2nd leg: @ BMO Field – 9:30pm et/6:30pm pt. on TSN5

Toronto FC (E1) vs. Columbus Crew (E5) -

At what cost did Toronto FC advance to the MLS Cup Eastern Conference Final?

Before even kicking a ball against Columbus Crew, they were already at a disadvantage of being down two superstar players.

Jozy Altidore was sent off at halftime of the second leg against New York Red Bulls after an incident occurred in the tunnel with Sacha Kljestan, who was also dismissed from the game.

Video footage showed a shouting match take place between the two sides as they went to the lockerooms of a scoreless game. Shoving and yelling took place among many players and police officers intervened to break up the confrontation.

Toronto FC would appeal the Altidore red card, however the ruling would be upheld, making him ineligible for the opening leg against the Crew.

Sebastian Giovinco was also ineligible for the contest at MAPFRE Stadium, after picking up his second yellow of the playoffs in the game against the Red Bulls.

Giovinco was booked for dissent by the referee after complaining about a foul not given late in the game.

With the two offensive leaders on the sidelines, Greg Vanney handed the opportunity to lead the attack to Canadian striker Tosaint Ricketts.

"Tos should be chomping at the bit right now for a chance to go make a big difference," said Vanney. "I know he'll be ready."



The Crew earned their spot in the Conference Final with a 4-3 aggregate victory over No. 2 seed New York City FC. After a resounding 4-1 home victory in the opening leg, the Crew were defeated 2-0 in New York, but held on to advance to the East Final.

Altidore and Giovinco were both eligible to return and would play in the second leg of the matchup against the Crew and along with Victor Vazquez, linked up for what would be a pivotal goal in the tie.

Key call of the series:

“Jozy Altidore! When Toronto FC needed a hero, Jozy Altidore delivers. On the hour mark, 1-nil at BMO Field.” - Luke Wileman

--

With files from Canadian Press.