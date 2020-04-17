TFC were 'ready for the moment' against Tigres in Champions League quarters

The Major League Soccer season has been suspended indefinitely, which gives TSN the opportunity to take a look back at Toronto FC’s incredible runs to their first MLS Cup title and CONCACAF Champions League final.

Over the course of this week, you’ll be treated to Sebastian Giovinco wonder goals, Jozy Altidore clutch strikes, Victor Vazquez’s magic and see Toronto FC head to Mexico down a goal, only to force their Liga MX opponents into penalty kicks for the championship.

cas TSN presents both legs of Toronto FC’s 2018 CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal matchup against Tigres UANL.

1st leg: @ BMO Field – 6pm et/3pm pt. on TSN5

2nd leg: @ Estadio Universitario – 8pm et/5pm pt. on TSN5

Tigres UANL vs. Toronto FC – Quarterfinal

After defeating the Colorado Rapids in the CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16, Toronto FC turned to recent experience for a leg up in their quarterfinal battle with Tigres UANL.

Toronto FC head coach Greg Vanney hoped that preseason games against Liga MX sides Club America and Cruz Azul would help them prepare for what they would face against Tigres, especially when they head to Monterrey for the return leg.

"I think it's valuable for our group to play a Mexican league opponent," said Vanney. "At least for the first 40-45 minutes, (Club America) put their top group on so we got a good sense of what their priorities are when they play, which is not miles away from how Tigres sees the game and so I think it was a good experience for us.”

"I think just to understand and to get a sense of style of play and some of those things are always important and effective."

Canadian midfielder Jonathan Osorio, who scored in the Round of 16 against the Rapids, knew his team was going to be in for a challenge against Tigres.

"I think the style of play changes a little bit, for sure," said Osorio. "Columbus is a very good team, I think it was good for us to play them before this match coming up, but it'll definitely be different.”

Complicating matters for Toronto FC was the beginning of the MLS campaign. Not only were they beaten in their opener 2-0 by Columbus Crew, midfielder Victor Vazquez left the game in the 53rd minute, putting his participation in the quarters in doubt.

Tigres UANL played in the Champions League final two years in a row heading into this campaign, dropping the championship to Club America in 2016 and Pachuca in 2017.

They defeated Costa Rican side Herediano 5-3 on aggregate in the Round of 16

Key call of the series:

“It’s Sebastian Giovinco. OH! It’s Giovinco, the man for the big moment does it again.” - Luke Wileman

With files from Canadian Press.​

