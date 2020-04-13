The Major League Soccer season has been suspended indefinitely, which gives TSN the opportunity to take a look back at Toronto FC’s incredible runs to their first MLS Cup title and CONCACAF Champions League final.

Over the course of this week you’ll be treated to Sebastian Giovinco wonder goals, Jozy Altidore clutch strikes, Victor Vazquez’s magic and see Toronto FC head to Mexico down a goal, only to force their Liga MX opponents into penalty kicks for the championship.

The action gets underway on Monday on the Road to MLS Cup 2017 as TSN presents both legs of Toronto FC’s tense 2017 Eastern Conference Semifinal matchup against New York Red Bulls.

1st leg: @ Red Bull Arena – 7:30pm et/4:30pm pt. on TSN5

2nd leg: @ BMO Field – 9:30pm et/6:30pm pt. on TSN5

Toronto FC (E1) vs. New York Red Bulls (E6) -

Coming off the disappointment of losing the 2016 MLS Cup on penalties to Seattle Sounders on their home field, Toronto FC prepared to begin a new playoff campaign against New York Red Bulls with hopes renewed and more hardware already in the trophy case.

On the strength of a Sebastian Giovinco stoppage time winner, Toronto FC claimed the Canadian Championship over Montreal Impact in June and one month before they met for leg 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinal, TFC beat the Red Bulls 4-2 to clinch the Supporters' Shield, which goes to the team with the best regular-season record.

But it was more than that for Toronto FC. Not only would they finish as the best MLS team in the regular season, they earned an at the time league-record 69 points, one better than the 1998 Los Angeles Galaxy.

Toronto FC head coach Greg Vanney, a member of that 1998 Galaxy side, wanted his team to focus on what was ahead, not what they had already accomplished.

"Our biggest goal this season is the one that's still in front of us," Vanney said before the team’s trip to New York. "We all recognize it's the start really of a new season. It's a new competition. And it's a challenging one because any time you get in these Cup competitions, one mistake here or there, one missed opportunity can change the course of it quickly.”

With their first-place finish, Toronto FC earned a bye through the knockout round, while their opponents picked up momentum with a resounding 4-0 upset victory over Chicago Fire at Toyota Park.

Defender Drew Moor was ready for any style of game as Toronto FC prepared to open the two-leg matchup in The Big Apple.

"It's a boxing match at first many times early in playoff games,” said Moor. “If we can establish our physicality, withstand any storm that New York's going to throw at us then when the soccer does come out, we feel we're the better team and that we're well prepared for that.”

His words would ring even truer for the second leg of the tie, back at BMO Field.

Key call of the series:

"It is Giovinco! Sebastian Giovinco puts Toronto FC back in front. He is almost unstoppable from free kicks.” - Luke Wileman

With files from Canadian Press.