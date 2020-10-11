EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Toronto FC backup goalkeeper Alex Bono will be out two to three weeks after dislocating a finger.

The MLS club said Bono underwent surgery after injuring the little finger on his right hand in training Saturday. That leaves the side with starter Quentin Westberg and No. 3 keeper Kevin Silva.

Bono has posted shutouts in all three league appearances this season.

The 26-year-old from Syracuse, N.Y., was taken sixth overall by Toronto in the 2015 MLS SuperDraft. He became the starter in 2017 but lost the No. 1 position to Westberg last season.

He started in Toronto's 1-0 win over the New England Revolution on Wednesday, recording a club-record 29th clean sheet and his 52nd career win. It was his 100th career start in all competitions.

Toronto played at FC Cincinnati on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2020