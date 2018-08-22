Jozy Altidore is facing more punishment following his red card on August 12 as the MLS announced Wednesday that he is suspended one additional game.

The suspension, handed down for "violent conduct" during the ninth minute of a matchup against NYCFC, is in addition to his mandatory one-game ban stemming from a red card. He will serve his suspension against the Montreal Impact on Aug. 25.

He was also handed an undisclosed fine for the incident.

More to come.