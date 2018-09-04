TORONTO — Midfielder Liam Fraser has replaced injured Toronto FC teammate Jay Chapman on Canada's squad for Sunday's CONCACAF Nations qualifying game against the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Chapman came on in the 68th minute of Toronto's 4-2 loss Saturday to Los Angeles FC, finishing out the game.

The 20-year-old Fraser has previously played for Canada at the under-20 level.

Toronto FC also has striker Tosaint Ricketts and midfielder Jonathan Osorio in the Canadian camp.

The U.S. Virgin Islands game is to be played in Bradenton, Fla., due to lack of a suitable venue in their home country.

Canada is ranked 79th in the world while the U.S. Virgin Islands are No. 199.