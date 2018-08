Soccer on TSN

FIFA U20 Women's World Cup - Group Stage: Haiti vs. Nigeria Today at 10:20AM ET / 7:20AM PT on TSN3

FIFA U20 Women's World Cup - Group Stage: Spain vs. Japan Today at 10:20AM ET / 7:20AM PT on TSN2

Premier League Season Opener: Manchester United vs. Leicester City Fri 1:30PM ET / 10:30AM PT on TSN2

Premier League: Newcastle vs. Tottenham Sat 6:30AM ET / 3:30AM PT on TSN3 and TSN4