20m ago
Demko to start vs. VGK in Game 5
Goaltender Thatcher Demko will be the starter tonight for the Vancouver Canucks as they look to stave off elimination in Game 5 against the Vegas Golden Knights, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.
TSN.ca Staff
Demko leads #Canucks out. Domingue also on ice. Lehner for #VegasBorn— Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) September 2, 2020
Jacob Markstrom is day to day with a groin injury and Louis Domingue will back up Demko.
Markstrom has started all 14 playoff games for the Canucks, going 8-6 with a .919 save percentage and 2.85 GAA.
This will be Demko's first start since March 10 against the New York Islanders. He came on in relief of Markstrom in Game 1 against the Golden Knights where he stopped all five shots he faced in a 5-0 Canucks loss.
In 27 regular season games, Demko went 13-10-2 with a .905 save percentage and 3.02 GAA.