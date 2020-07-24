Nurse on sharing backcourt with Ionescu, what pace can be expected from Liberty

TORONTO – The WNBA’s newest star and #1 draft pick Sabrina Ionescu makes her highly anticipated professional debut for the New York Liberty as the WNBA season tips off this weekend. TSN delivers live coverage of the league’s season opener tomorrow (Saturday, July 25) as Ionescu and Canadian superstar Kia Nurse lead the New York Liberty against WNBA legend Sue Bird and the Seattle Storm at 12 noon ET on TSN.

SPORTSCENTRE features coverage of the new WNBA season, delivering breaking news, reports, highlights, in-depth analysis, as well as regular hits with Nurse. Prior to taking the court, TSN’s Kayla Grey and Nurse tee up key storylines for the season.

TSN platforms – including TSN.ca and the TSN app – have WNBA fans covered, featuring the following highlights:

•Up-to-the-minute breaking news, highlights, scores, game recaps, and must-see moments from around the league

•Nurse makes frequent appearances throughout the season on TSN’s DIGITAL SPORTSCENTRE with ‘Bubble Dribble’, a segment providing updates on life in the WNBA bubble

•WNBA highlights and content during Toronto Raptors pre-game shows throughout the NBA season

•Photos, videos, and content across TSN’s official social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

•BarDown.com rounds up all the viral moments and social media reaction from the WNBA’s return

The unique 2020 season format features each of the league’s 12 teams competing at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. Fans can tune in to Canada’s Sports Leader for live coverage of marquee WNBA matchups throughout the season. TSN’s WNBA broadcast schedule will be updated with additional matchups as the season plays on.

