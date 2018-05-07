2h ago
The 7-Eleven Power Rankings: Against all odds, 'Golden Misfits' legitimate Cup contenders
Button: Golden Knights are for real and will contend for the Stanley Cup
The logic-defying Vegas Golden Knights have gone from being postseason long shots to genuine playoff contenders. They’re now approaching ‘sure thing’ territory with a legitimate chance to win the Stanley Cup.
Vegas centre William Karlsson says he and his teammates are the ‘Golden Misfits’ - a team comprised of mostly depth players deemed expendable by their former teams. Led by Marc-Andre Fleury’s four playoff shutouts, the Golden Knights advanced to the Western Conference final Sunday with a 3-0 victory over the San Jose Sharks and, believe it or not, are now just eight wins away from capturing a Cup – in their inaugural NHL season.
Head coach Gerard Gallant and general manager George McPhee have concocted a winning formula with just the right player chemistry and instilled confidence in their charges from the get-go.
Vegas, who finished behind both the Nashville Predators and the Winnipeg Jets in the final standings (fifth place overall), went 2-1 against both the Jets and Predators during the regular season and are the No. 1 playoff team in TSN’s 7-Eleven Power Rankings for the third straight week, according to consensus rankings formulated by the TSN Power Ranking panel of Ray Ferraro, Jeff O’Neill, Jamie McLennan, Craig Button and Darren Dreger.
With solid work from centre Brayden Point following his line’s lacklustre effort in Game 1, the Tampa Bay Lightning make the biggest leap of the week - moving up six spots - to No. 2 after eliminating the Boston Bruins in five games. The Bolts reached the Eastern Conference final for the fourth time in the last five times they’ve made the playoffs and now await the winner of the Washington Capitals-Pittsburgh Penguins series.
The No. 3 Jets slip one place from a week ago but this young, deep and fast-skating squad is just one win away from reaching the Western Conference final for the first time in the city’s history.
The Jets’ first line of Blake Wheeler, Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor combined for eight points Saturday in Game 5 against the No.5-ranked Predators, who fall one spot from last week. Nashville defenceman P.K. Subban, however, all but guaranteed after Saturday’s 6-2 loss that he and his teammates will be back in Nashville for Game 7 on Thursday. Game 6 goes Monday night in Winnipeg.
The Capitals move up two spots to No. 4 from No. 6 a week ago after beating the No.6-ranked Penguins 6-3 Saturday to take a 3-2 series lead. Alex Ovechkin and company will attempt to oust the defending two-time Cup champions, who were No. 5 last week, from the postseason Monday night in Pittsburgh.
Tuukka Rask and his Bruins teammates fall four spots this week to No. 7 after his subpar effort in net (.903 save percentage, 2.88 GAA) and a lack of even-strength scoring from Boston’s skaters in their last three games against Tampa. Boston won three of four games against the Lightning during the regular season but couldn’t get the job done in the postseason.
The Sharks, who were shut out by the Golden Knights twice in their second-round series, drop one spot this week to finish last at No. 8, according to our panel.
1. Vegas Golden Knights
-
2017-1851-24-7
-
Playoff Record8-2
-
LAST WEEK1
Vegas is one of two teams (Tampa Bay) whose longest losing streak in these playoffs is one game. Marc-Andre Fleury has four shutouts in one playoff year - Martin Brodeur’s all-time record is seven.
2. Tampa Bay Lightning
-
2017-1854-23-5
-
Playoff Record8-2
-
LAST WEEK8
Tampa has advanced to the conference final for the fourth time in the last five times they’ve made the playoffs. Brayden Point led the team in scoring in Round 2 with seven points in the five games.
3. Winnipeg Jets
-
2017-1852-20-10
-
Playoff Record7-3
-
LAST WEEK2
A team’s scoring usually goes down in the playoffs. Winnipeg’s has gone up – from 3.33 per game (second, regular season) to 3.80 per game (first in the playoffs, Pens and Caps tied for second at 3.73).
4. Washington Capitals
-
2017-1849-26-7
-
Playoff Record7-4
-
LAST WEEK6
If the Capitals close out their series against Pittsburgh Monday night it will be the first time they’ve advanced to the third round since they lost to Detroit in the Stanley Cup final in 1997-98.
5. Nashville Predators
-
2017-1853-18-11
-
Playoff Record6-5
-
LAST WEEK4
Pekka Rinne, who had a .930 save percentage in the playoffs last year and was at .927 during the regular season, sits at .887 in the second round and .897 overall in these playoffs.
6. Pittsburgh Penguins
-
2017-1847-29-6
-
Playoff Record6-5
-
LAST WEEK5
Tonight will be the first time the Penguins have faced elimination this year. Over the last two years, both Cup-winning seasons, they faced elimination three times and won all three (all three were in a Game 7).
7. Boston Bruins
-
2017-1850-20-12
-
Playoff Record5-7
-
LAST WEEK3
After winning the opener 6-2, the Bruins lost four straight to Tampa Bay. In the final three games they failed to score an even-strength goal – getting four on the power play and one shorthanded.
8. San Jose Sharks
-
2017-1845-27-10
-
Playoff Record6-4
-
LAST WEEK7
The Sharks, who lost an elimination game at home for the third straight year, outscored Anaheim in their opening-round series 16-4, but were outscored by Vegas 22-14 in the second round.